Atlanta police chief says ‘black lives being diminished’ as Floyd protests grow | George Floyd

Atlanta’s police chief mentioned on Friday night time she understood the anger of African American communities throughout the United States over the repeated deaths of black males by the hands of police forces within the county.

“Whether it’s by police or other individuals, the reality is we’ve diminished the value on their life,” Erika Shields mentioned.

Speaking as protests raged throughout American cities over the loss of life of George Floyd in Minneapolis and offended demonstrators took to the streets of Atlanta, Shields added the occasions in Minnesota had been “appalling.”

Tensions in Atlanta have been operating excessive for the reason that the loss of life of Ahmaud Arbery by the hands of two white males within the state of Georgia in February.

The metropolis noticed massive protests on Friday night time with crowds smashing home windows at CNN headquarters.

“It’s a recurring narrative. We keep having this over and over,” Shields mentioned.

Asked how police departments throughout the nation may do higher, Shields mentioned: “The key is training and weeding out bad cops especially when you a see a pattern of bad behaviour. I think it’s getting engaged with people and getting feedback in real time … Body-worn cameras have been tremendous, because they have shown us how a person is behaving when other people aren’t around. It has taken the grey area out when we’re dealing with complaints.”

After hours of peaceable protest in downtown Atlanta on Friday, some demonstrators turned violent, smashing police automobiles, setting one on hearth, spray-painting the emblem signal at CNN headquarters, and breaking right into a restaurant.

The crowd pelted officers with bottles, chanting “Quit your jobs”.

Demonstrators ignored police calls for to disperse. Some protesters moved to town’s main interstate thoroughfare to attempt to block visitors.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, addressed the protesters at a information convention: “This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. You are disgracing our city.

“You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home, go home.”

Bottoms was flanked by rappers TI and Killer Mike, as nicely as King’s daughter, Bernice King. Killer Mike cried as he spoke.

“We have to be better than this moment. We have to be better than burning down our own homes. Because if we lose Atlanta what have we got?” he mentioned.

After Bottoms appealed for calm, the violence continued. More automobiles had been set on hearth, a Starbucks was smashed up, the home windows of the College Football Hall of Fame had been damaged, and the Omni Hotel was vandalised.

