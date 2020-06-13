Atlanta police chief resigns amid backlash over fatal shooting of black man

“Because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as Police Chief so that the city may move forward with urgency and rebuilding the trust so desperately needed throughout our communities,” Bottoms said, according to ABC News.

Interim Corrections Chief Rodney Bryant will serve as interim police chief until a permanent replacement is available.

ATLANTA PROTESTERS PAINT ‘DEFUND POLICE’ RIGHT OUTSIDE POLICE HEADQUARTERS

The incident came as Atlanta and other cities were already reeling from the death of George Floyd and the mass protests that ensued because of this. Just on Wedsday, two more Atlanta police officers were fired in connection with an incident in which two students were pulled from a car during protests against police brutality.

With tensions already flaring, Saturday’s shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27, compounded high-profile cases of black men killed during police encounters.

Authorities maintain that Brooks grabbed an officer’s Taser and ran with it. During a news conference, Bottoms said she didn’t think the use of deadly force was warranted and that she requested the officer involved be fired.

“I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer,” Bottoms said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly confrontation started with officers answering a complaint that a man was sleeping in a vehicle blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety ensure that you then resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him.

ATLANTA POLICE FIRES 2 MORE OFFICERS IN CONTROVERSIAL STUN-GUN ARREST DURING GEORGE FLOYD UNREST

The GBI released security camera video of the shooting Saturday. The footage shows a man running from two police officers as that he raises a hand, that is holding some kind of object, toward an officer a couple of steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires as the man keeps running, then falls to the floor in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a Taser in one of the officers and appeared to point it at the officer as that he fled, prompting the officer to reach for his gun.

In a scathing statement, the NAACP accused the Atlanta Police Department of continuing to “terrorize protestors and murder unarmed Black bodies.”

A crowd of roughly 150 demonstrators, including members of Brooks’ family, gathered Saturday outside the restaurant where that he was shot. Police turn off streets for a number of blocks round the restaurant as protesters marched peacefully in the streets.

ATTORNEY FOR FIRED ATLANTA POLICE CLAIMS BODYCAM FOOTAGE OF INCIDENT EDITED ‘MULTIPLE TIMES’

Gerald Griggs, an attorney and a vice president of Atlanta’s NAACP chapter, estimated there were 150 people protesting at the scene as he walked with them Saturday afternoon.

“The people are upset,” Griggs said. “They want to know why their dear brother Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed when he was merely asleep on the passenger side and not doing anything.”

On Saturday, Bottoms expressed her condolences for the Brooks’ family.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are no words strong enough to express how sincerely sorry I am for your loss,” she said.

“I do hope that you will find some comfort in the swift actions that have been taken today and the meaningful reforms that our city will implement on behalf of the countless men and women who have lost their lives across this country.”

The Associated Press and Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to the report.