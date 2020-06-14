Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of a black man

“He wasn’t causing anyone any harm,” the girl said. “The police proceeded to go up to the automobile and, however the car has been parked, these people pulled your pet out of the car plus started tussling with your pet.

“He did grab the Taser, but he just grabbed the Taser and ran.”

Ms Shields, Atlanta’s police chief for less than 4 years, was praised inside the days subsequent Mr Floyd’s death in the past few months. She stated the Minnesota officers included should go to be able to prison plus walked in to crowds of protesters within downtown Atlanta, showing demonstrators the girl understood their own frustrations plus fears. She appeared from Ms Bottoms’ side because the mayor produced an impassioned plea regarding protesters to visit home any time things switched violent along with smashed stores and police cruisers arranged ablaze.

Days later on, Ms Shields fired 2 officers plus benched about three others trapped on movie on May 30 within a aggressive confrontation along with two students whose vehicle was trapped in visitors caused by typically the protests. The officers terminated Tasers in the pair plus dragged these people from the car. When prosecutors later recharged six of the representatives involved, however, Ms Shields openly asked the charges.