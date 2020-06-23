Atlanta Police Call Out In Droves After Politically-Motivated Murder Charge On Rayshard Brooks’ Death

Various press reports are emerging that analyze Wednesday night’s instance of dozens of officers in significantly more than several Atlanta police precincts either calling out sick or walking off the work in protest of the politically-motivated prosecution of fellow Atlanta police Officer Garrett Rolfe charged with murder.

The Atlanta Police Department denies the reports. Though, the word “higher than usual number of call outs” does give rise to speculation that the APD is soft-selling the particular news.

Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a greater than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to answer incidents. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020

When the very first video pictures of the deadly altercation between Officer Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks hit social networking, it seemed clear that the officer needlessly fired his weapon at a guy who was fleeing from him and thus posed no immediate threat. But first perceptions can be deceiving. Many media writers, including this analyst, thought it had been a slam-dunk prosecution. I was wrong.

As new evidence has emerged and further analysis has taken place the case has become far murkier concerning the threat the officer undergone from Brooks and if the officer was employing proper police procedure in his actions. There are many within and without police force who now believe Officer Rolfe was in the best, because the taser Brooks had stolen from him has been used to incapacitate Rolfe and simply take his gun, and the murder charges against Rolfe are politically motivated by the leftist war against police and the “defund the police” movement that is sponsored by groups like Black Lives Matter and many Democrats.

Reacting to enormous political pressure, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. on Wednesday announced 11 charges against Rolfe, including felony murder, that could result in the death penalty if Rolfe is convicted.

Later Wednesday, Jason Segura, the president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 623, told the press that Atlanta officers were calling out, quitting or transferring to other jurisdictions. “A lot is going on. I can’t confirm the number who have left, if it’s 10, or if it’s half the force.”

To address the rumors, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared for what she should have thought would have been a softball interview with CNN‘s Chris Cuomo. When Cuomo asked her about the walkout reports she gave him the company line that the news was basically exaggerated gossip. But when Cuomo surprisingly pressed her for more details, much to the mayor’s surprise and chagrin, she said that the city could obtain additional police help from county and state agencies and added that she was worried about repairing morale among officers.

If there is absolutely no police shortage due to a walkout then exactly why is the mayor considering additional police help? And when there is no issue with the APD over this political prosecution, then why is she worried about morale on the force just at this moment?

This occurs the heels of an unearthed statement by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr., who is presently in a difficult political primary, that he considered a Taser “a deadly weapon” under Georgia law when police employed it. If so, then why is isn’t a life-threatening weapon when employed by somebody else like Brooks? If a Taser should indeed be a life-threatening weapon per the D.A.’s recent own words, then Officer Rolfe had the best concern about his own safety and the safety of the public and followed proper procedure in the incident. As a high law enforcement officer himself, and given his or her own words, Howard must know this. Thus, exactly why is he bringing this unethical prosecution?

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on June 18, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Fox News’ Juan Williams blames President Trump for renewed racial tensions throughout the country

Democrats reveal fall election strategy: Denounce Donald and Melania Trump

Gov. Cuomo shames America for ‘racist past’ after ‘noose’ can be found in Harlem park: Then the facts comes out