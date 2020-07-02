Atlanta police arrest 2 more suspects in Wendy’s arson case

This news comes significantly less than two weeks following the arrest of Natalie White, 29, whom Brooks, 27, defined as his girlfriend in bodycam footage from the shooting last month. She’s since been freed on a $10,000 bond.

ATLANTA INVESTIGATORS IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN WENDY’S ARSON CASE

Former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan both surrendered themselves to law enforcement last month, just one day after charges were filed against them by the Fulton County district attorney over Brooks’ death.

Officials reportedly estimated that there were at the very least 10 attempts made to set the Wendy’s on fire.

Anyone with pertinent information related to the case is asked to call Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804, or Crime Stoppers at 404-547-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment of any suspects.