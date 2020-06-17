Atlanta officer’s attorney says his client has not agreed to be a “state’s witness”

In a statement obtained by CNN, the law firm representing former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe says his actions were justified in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The attorneys said in a statement that “the loss of life in any instance is tragic,” but “Officer Rolfe’s actions were justified.”

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced charges against Rolfe earlier in the day today. Rolfe, who shot at Brooks three times in Atlanta throughout an attempted arrest, faces 11 charges, including felony murder.

About the case: The incident began when police responded to a report of a man sleeping in his car in the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru lane. After chatting compsedly with the officers and failing a Breathalyzer test, Brooks resisted when officers moved to handcuff him for suspected drunken driving.

Video footage shows officer Devin Brosnan, Rolfe and Brooks fighting on the ground before Brooks grabs an officer’s Taser and begins to run away. As the officers chase him, Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at Rolfe, who then shoots him multiple times, the surveillance video shows. Brooks was struck twice in the back and died at a nearby hospital.

Rolfe’s solicitors laid out why they believe their client’s actions were justified in the statement.

“A peace officer may use deadly force to 1. arrest a suspected felon when he reasonably believes that the suspect poses an immediate threat of physical violence to the officer or others, 2. to protect himself and others from a life-threatening injury, and 3. to prevent the commission of a forcible felony. Mr. Brooks violently attacked two officers and disarmed one of them. When Mr. Brooks turned and pointed an object at Officer Rolfe, any officer would have reasonably believed that he intended to disarm, disable, or seriously injure him,” the solicitors said.

At today’s news conference, Howard, the district attorney, said after shooting Brooks, Rolfe said “I got him” and kicked him. Brosnan then stood on Brooks’ shoulder, Howard said.

The officers did not provide medical aid to Brooks for significantly more than two minutes after that he was shot, Howard said.