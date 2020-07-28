Atlanta native Tori Miller becomes first woman to become general manager in NBA’s G-League

History was made on July 9 as Atlanta native Tori Miller ended up being the first woman to hold the title of General Manager of an NBA G League group. The College Park SkyHawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, promoted Miller after serving one year as the assistant general manager throughout the SkyHawks 2019 inaugural season.

“Our mission when we first came was to grow and make those inroads in the community and I think we were able to do that with the outreach we did this season,” Miller discussed. “Being an Atlanta native, seeing the city of College Park and the evolution it has gone through since I was a young girl to where it is now, in terms of being a place where business is booming. With Hartsfield and the airport and all the business that it brings as well, we’re looking to add to the thriving culture that’s coming out of College Park.”

Miller’s first season with the SkyHawks was absolutely nothing except a success. With the group being a growth, they were entrusted with constructing the lineup through the growth draft, open tryouts, and the G League draft.

All while promoting the brand-new brand name to the city of Atlanta and CollegePark With the aid of regional influencers and constant marketing, the SkyHawks were met a constant turnout that brought energy and enjoyment to the Entrance Center Arena.

“Having 2 Chainz, our owner, at over 90 percent of our games, that’s something you can’t get at any G League arena. I mean, we had Monica come to a game. It’s just an exciting time,” Miller exclaimed. “The city of Atlanta is home to many entertainers and we want to continue to grow our fan base and keep putting our name out there and educate people on what the G League is and continue to grow in year two.”

Tori Miller started her journey with the franchise in 2017 when she worked as the manager of Basketball Operations for the Erie BayHawks, however she is no rookie to the video game of hoops.

Since being in college at the University of Miami in 2009, Miller has actually held internships with sports firms, the American Basketball Association, and the PhoenixSuns Her roadway to being a trendsetter for ladies and minorities in sports has actually been a long an effective one and her story is no place near ended up.

“I want to be a star in my role here and be the best GM that I can be for the College Park SkyHawks and continue to grow the organization, our players, and our staff…As my career evolves, my ultimate goal is to be a GM of an NBA team one day,” Miller stated. “Whether that happens five years from now, ten years from now, I’m just taking it day by day and learning as much as I can as I continue on my journey.”