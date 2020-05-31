Atlanta mayor urges George Floyd protesters to get tested for coronavirus

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, urged protesters to get tested for the virus.

“If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week,” she stated Saturday at a information convention. “There is still a pandemic in America that’s killing black and brown people at higher numbers.”

The same name was being heard in New York City.

Dr. Theodore Long, who’s main New York City’s contact tracing efforts with its public hospitals company, urged anybody who had been concerned within the demonstrations to get tested for the virus and to defend themselves whereas out, in accordance to The New York Times.

“We strongly encourage anybody who is out in the protests to wear a mask, practice proper hand hygiene and to the extent possible, socially distance, though we know that’s not always going to be feasible,” Dr. Long stated, in accordance to the paper.

Bottoms signed an government order extending a curfew for the town. The new curfew will start at 9 p.m. Sunday and finish at Monday at dawn, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Violent protests throughout the U.S., a few of which have changed into riots amidst a pandemic, and the enjoyable of lockdowns have well being officers nervous about new coronavirus infections. The virus has killed greater than 100,000 individuals within the U.S.

Health consultants concern that silent carriers of the virus might unwittingly infect others at protests the place individuals are packed cheek to jowl, many with out masks, many chanting, singing or shouting. The virus is dispersed by microscopic droplets within the air when individuals cough, sneeze, sing or discuss.

“Whether they’re fired up or not, that doesn’t prevent them from getting the virus,” stated Bradley Pollock, chairman of the Department of Public Health Sciences on the University of California, Davis.