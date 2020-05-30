Atlanta mayor to vandalizing protesters: ‘This is not a protest … this is chaos’

“What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr. This is chaos,” an impassioned Lance Bottoms stated at a information convention.

“A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn’t do this to our city,” she stated. “If you want change in America, go and register to vote. … That is the change we need in this country.”

The protests had began as peaceable Friday afternoon when crowds gathered within the metropolis’s famed Centennial Park. But by 6 p.m. ET, protesters started shifting towards the entrance of the CNN Center, the place police had gathered. Over the subsequent few hours, the demonstration swelled as SWAT officers had been referred to as in to assist with crowd management.

Later, protesters could possibly be seen damaging CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, which is sandwiched between Philips Arena and Centennial Park.

In response, Lance Bottoms, whose title has been floated as a potential vice presidential choose for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, referenced CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, who earlier Friday had been arrested — after which launched about an hour later — whereas masking protests over Floyd’s demise in Minneapolis. “There was a black reporter who was arrested on camera this morning, who works for CNN. They are telling our stories, and you are disgracing their building,” she stated. “We are no longer talking about the murder of an innocent man. We’re talking about how you’re burning police cars on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia.” Anger over the demise of Floyd spilled over into a number of cities throughout the nation after the previous officer seen in a video along with his knee on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with homicide. Demonstrators funneled their anguish in cities like New York and Washington into chants, indicators and outbreaks of violence, smashing home windows and setting automobiles ablaze. “I am a mother to four black children in America, one of who is 18 years old,” Lance Bottoms stated. “Yesterday, when I heard there were rumors about violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do, I called my son and I said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I cannot protect you, and black boys shouldn’t be out today.’ “ “So you’re not going to out-concern me and out-care about where we are in America,” she added.

