Atlanta mayor says increase in shootings stems from ‘perfect storm of distress’

“I think it’s just this perfect storm of distress in America,” Bottoms said on “Good Morning America.”

“I think that that people are obviously anxious, and even angry about Covid-19. Loved ones are dying. People are losing their jobs. I think there’s a lot of frustration, a lot of angst.”

“It doesn’t give people much hope and I think that it’s all converging together and we’re seeing it happen and spill out onto the streets in Atlanta and we’re seeing it across the country and then you add, on top of that, the cases that we’ve all witnessed of police brutality and it has all come together in a violent way,” she said.

CNN’s Chris Boyette, Ray Sanchez, Brynn Gingras, Kate Conerly and Laura Dolan contributed to this report.

