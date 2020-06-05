Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to George Floyd protesters: ‘There is something better on the other side of this’

Using a megaphone to communicate straight to a crowd of protesters, Bottoms, a Democrat, stated her political success is owed to her enslaved forefathers, who she stated “believed there was something better on the other side.”

“And what I’m saying to you all today: There is something better on the other side of this. There’s something better on the other side of this for us, and there’s something better on the other side for our children’s children,” she informed the demonstrators.

The feedback from the mayor come as the nation is experiencing what many are describing as a nationwide reckoning with America’s difficult racial historical past following a quantity of latest killings of black Americans by law enforcement officials, together with that of George Floyd, a black man who died final week at the palms of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In her remarks to the protesters on Thursday, Bottoms thanked them for honoring the slain Americans, saying, “Their lives matter. And I’m out here to tell you: You all matter to me.” The mayor additionally in contrast the widespread protests and the consideration to police abuse they’re drawing to the civil rights motion. “In the same way the civil rights movement was not a day — it was not a moment in time, it was a movement — we are in the midst of a movement in this country,” she stated. “But it’s going to be incumbent upon all of us to be able to get together and articulate more than our anger,” she added. “We’ve got to be able to articulate what we want as our solutions.” Bottoms has in latest days been amongst the most vocal elected officers as the protests have performed out. Earlier this week, the mayor stated she is trying to strike a “tough balance” between criticizing law enforcement officials and supporting the ones who shield the metropolis amid the protests. “This has been a really tough balance, because I feel helpless. I feel angry. I feel frustrated,” Bottoms informed CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The mayor had additionally spoken out last week towards protests in the metropolis that turned violent and damaging, calling them “chaos” and saying they weren’t carried out “in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.”

CNN’s Gregory Krieg and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

Source link