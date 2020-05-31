Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Trump: ‘He should just stop talking’

“He should just stop talking. This is like Charlottesville all over again,” Bottoms advised CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet and I wish that he would just be quiet. Or if he can’t be silent, if there is somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray he reads it and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse.”

Bottoms, a former choose and metropolis council member, was sworn in as mayor in 2018 and has rapidly emerged as one of many Democratic Party’s rising stars. On Friday night , amid a swirl of more and more tense and sometimes violent scenes, she confronted the cameras, her constituents — and the nation.

“I am a mother to four black children in America, one of whom is 18 years old. And when I saw the murder of George Floyd, I hurt like a mother would hurt,” Bottoms stated. “And yesterday when I heard there were rumors about violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do, I called my son and I said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I cannot protect you and black boys shouldn’t be out today.'”