Atlanta Mayor Claims Trump Gave ‘Permission’ For Ahmaud Arbery Killing

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Mayor of Atlanta, claimed that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric gave “permission” to the boys who shot Ahmaud Arbery.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Lance Bottoms whether or not the 2 males concerned within the capturing of Arbery on February 23rd had been solely charged with homicide now as a result of the video of the incident has gone viral.

“I think that’s absolutely the reason that they were charged,” Lance Bottoms stated. “I think had we not seen that video, I don’t believe that they would be charged. And it’s heartbreaking that it’s 2020.”

The Atlanta Mayor claimed that Arbery’s killing was merely “a lynching of an African-American man,” and that it’s “a part of this bigger issue that we are having in this country with the rhetoric we hear coming out of the White House in so many ways, I think that many who are prone to being racist are given permission to do it in an overt way that we otherwise would not see in 2020.”

Without lacking a beat after dropping such a rhetorical bomb as blaming the President for the killings, Lance Bottoms continued her tirade towards the Trump administration.

“You have to remember, Jake, you know, in cities across this country, even if local leadership fails, there was always the backstop of our Justice Department to step in and make sure people are appropriately prosecute,” she stated, arguing that the nation doesn’t “have that leadership at the top right now. It’s disheartening.”

Lance Bottoms then claimed that her “four kids, three of whom are African-American boys,” are “angry, and they are afraid” of dwelling in such an clearly racist nation as America.

“I think it speaks to the need to have leadership at the top that cares for all of our communities and not just in words but in deeds as well,” she concluded.

We ought to count on nothing much less from the left! They blame President Trump for all of the ills in society anyway, so why wouldn’t they blame him for this capturing as nicely? The actual “lynch mob” is just not what Lance Bottoms described, however an offended media class that instantly requires blood and blames the President as quickly as they get outraged at no matter they’re offended at this week. It’s “righteous anger” directed on the flawed goal – President Trump.