Atlanta Dream players tests positive for COVID-19 after team traveled to Florida | News

ATLANTA,Ga (CBS46)– Two Atlanta Dream players have actually checked positive for COVID-19 after the team traveled to Florida early July.

Four days after Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown got here to the IMG Academy home, she checked positive for cornavirus, and authorities state she self-quarantined off of the home throughout that time.

“While I am feeling much better now, my signs have actually been challenging, varying from headache, to aching throat, chills/shivers, body pains, muscle pains, tiredness, troubles with taste, and shortness of breath,” stated Brown.

Brown included “I am still quarantined and regrettably will be missing out on the start of season as I continue to battle this infection and ideally totally recuperate. I am truly looking forward to my very first season with the Atlanta Dream, and can not wait to join my colleagues on the court as soon as my health permits me to.”

Brown’s colleague Glory Johnson is likewise in self-isolation far from the IMG Academy home.

“About two weeks ago, I had tested positive for COVID-19, even after testing negative several times prior,” Johnson stated. “Since then I have been isolated outside of IMG Academy and in quarantine. I am fine and have had no symptoms since testing positive. While in quarantine, I have focused on my self-care and resting my body for the upcoming season. I will be back on the court soon.”

Broth will miss out on the start of the 2020 season, according to Atlanta Dream authorities.