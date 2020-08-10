Atlanta couple warning dog owners about grain-free diets | News

ATLANTA,Ga (CBS46)– A regional couple is warning others about an unique diet plan for canines after their completely healthy Golden Retriever all of a sudden passed away.

“We had a gorgeous Golden Retriever named Charlie,” stated Jack Parrott.

“We did not treat him like a dog, he was a member of our family,” included Kathleen Parrott.

Jack and Kathleen Parrott got Charlie when he was simply 12 weeks old.

“Four years is a long time, we’ve been through a lot together, he’s seen us through a lot, and it’s just a devastating loss,” included Kathleen.

They began him on a grain-free diet plan 8 months earlier after looking into foods that would assist him with his allergic reactions.

“We read countless reviews and they were all singing praises,” Kathleen stated.

They believed they were doing the best thing for Charlie, a healthy, very active …