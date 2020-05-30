Atlanta Cop Wins Over Crowd Protesting George Floyd’s Death



An Atlanta Cop shocked demonstrators Friday evening, by merely commiserating with them.

The cop is superior. In the center of all of the pandemonium, he reasoned with protesters by telling them he has kids and may relate to the ache of the younger demonstrators.

Apparently there have been cops on loudspeakers telling individuals to go away. The officer informed the gang, “What was going on up here was wrong. That’s why we brought it to a stop. The loudspeaker. The yakking and the yapping. We said, ‘pause,’ let these people remain here, let them stay in the street, let them express their grievances because they have a right to be pissed off.”

Someone stated, “Well, over there they don’t feel the same way.” The cop responded, “That’s why I told them to shut the f*** up.”