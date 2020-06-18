Atlanta cop Devin Bronsan has NOT agreed to be a state’s witness in Rayshard Brooks case

Devin Bronsan, who was simply present but did not fire shots, is observed in a mugshot on Thursday

Devin Brosnan, one of two Atlanta police officers charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, has not agreed to be a witness for the prosecution, his lawyer said on Thursday, contradicting an assertion produced by the lead prosecutor on the case.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard had told a news conference on Wednesday that Brosnan had turned ‘state witness’, agreeing to help prosecute Garrett Rolfe, the other officer charged in the killing of Brooks on June 12.

Rolfe, who shot Brooks in the trunk with his gun as Brooks fired a stolen police Taser at him, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges.

Brosnan, who failed to discharge his weapon, faces a number of lesser charges, including aggravated assault and violation of his oath.

The death of Brooks further heightened U.S. social tensions at a time of national soul searching over police brutality and racism in the criminal justice system.

Don Samuel, Brosnan’s lawyer, said that while his client had told Howard’s office ‘everything that happened’ during a lengthy interview and would cooperate with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s probe he had maybe not agreed to be ‘state’s witness’.

‘Officer Brosnan has maybe not agreed to testify. He has maybe not agreed to plead guilty,’ Samuel said within an emailed statement. ‘He will continue to tell the DA or the GBI, or every other investigator what happened.’

Samuel described the decision to charge his client ‘irrational’ and politically-motivated.

He said Brosnan’s conduct on the night of the shooting was ‘exemplary’ and a ‘textbook example’ of how an officer should approach a situation involving some body inebriated, as Brooks was that night.

While Brosnan failed to fire his gun, Howard charged him with aggravated assault for allegedly sitting on Brooks’ human body after that he was shot and for violating his oath of office by not rendering medical aid immediately after that he went down.

Samuel said Brosnan, despite suffering a concussion throughout a tussle with Brooks, rushed to provide medical aid.

‘He removed Mr. Brooks’ shirt and along with the other officer applied first aid, including CPR,’ Samuel said. ‘Despite a crowd which was yelling, Devin did what he could to save your self Mr. Brooks.’