Atlanta Braves to keep name, look into famed ‘tomahawk chop’ celebration

“The Atlanta Braves honors, respects, and values the Native American community. As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for everyone. That will never change,” the group stated in an e-mail published on Twitter by Paul Lukas from Uni Watch blog site, according to ESPN.

The Braves stated they have actually had a helpful relationship with the Native American neighborhood for several years.

“Last fall, we furthered this relationship and pledged to meet and listen to Native American and tribal leaders from many areas, including the Eastern Band of the Cherokees (EBCI) in North Carolina,” the e-mail continued. “As a result, we formed a cultural working relationship with the EBCI and have also formed a Native American Working Group with a diverse collection of other tribal leaders to collaborate on matters related to culture, education, outreach, and recognition on an on-going basis.”

Due to those discussions, the group stated altering the Braves name “is not under consideration or deemed necessary.”

“We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships with us do as well. We will always be the Atlanta Braves,” according to the e-mail.

The group’s tomahawk slice is under evaluation. The gesture was promoted by Deion Sanders when he signed up with the group in the 1990 s after he bet the Florida StateSeminoles The group stated the slice “continues to inspire our players on the field,” however management is still looking into the gesture.

“As it relates to the fan experience, including the chop, it is one of the many issues that we are working through with the advisory group,” theemail said “With that in mind, we are continuing to listen to the Native American community, as well as our fans, players, and alumni to ensure we are making an informed decision on this part of our fan experience.”

Both the Redskins and Indians have actually been apparently thinking about altering their names, with the D.C. based NFL group anticipated to retire the long time label on Monday, according to a report by Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal

Meanwhile, the Indians tweeted on July 3 that they are “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”