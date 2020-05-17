Atlanta Braves, Gwinnett Stripers serve thanks Northside Hospital employees with lunch | News

A Northside Hospital Gwinnett nurse gushed as she was handed a tin bowl with a white cardboard lid in entrance of a meals truck within the hospital’s car parking zone round midday on Friday.
Inside the container was heat beef barbacoa over rice pilaf with bitter cream. It was a present from the Atlanta Braves and Gwinnett Stripers, as a strategy to say thanks to employees on the hospital for his or her work throughout the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
There was little question that the meal was appreciated by not less than that gushing nurse.
“Thank you, God bless and stay safe,” she stated with a touch of pleasure in her voice and she or he spoke by means of a face masks.
The meals supply at Northside Gwinnett was a part of the Braves’ Home Plate Project, an effort to supply meals to the group and well being care staff throughout the pandemic.
Braves Growing the Game Coordinator Nikki Green stated the staff is handing out meals that may have been served on the staff’s residence video games at Truist Park to the group. The head chef at Truist Park approached the staff about doing one thing to feed the group after the opening of the 2020 season was delayed due to the pandemic.
“Our head chef came to us and was like ‘I have all of this food,’ and we wanted to make sure we’re utilizing it and helping anybody who was dealing with food insecurity, and really being able to serve the Atlanta community as well as thanking the hospitals and frontline workers,” Green stated.
That turned the Home Plate Project.
Through the venture, there are distribution occasions at Truist Park throughout the week to assist group teams, nevertheless it additionally contains the staff hitting the highway on Fridays and serving 500 lunches to staff at hospitals within the area.
“Every Friday for the last two months we’ve either gone to a hospital or an out-of-market location,” Green stated. “We’ve done the Shepherd Center, last week we went to Nashville, we’re here (at Northside Gwinnett) and next week we’re going to (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in) Albany, and then Rome.”
On Friday, they got here to Lawrenceville to serve 500 meals out of their meals truck.
It shouldn’t be too stunning that the Braves got here to Gwinnett as a part of this effort, nevertheless. The county is residence to the Braves Triple-A minor league staff, the Gwinnett Stripers, in any case. The Braves officers labored with their Gwinnett counterparts to discover a manner to assist the Gwinnett group.
The Stripers determined to serve employees at Northside Gwinnett, a longtime companion of the minor league staff, going again to when the hospital was Gwinnett Medical Center.
“(There were) a couple of reasons,” Stripers General Manager Adam English stated. “One, they’re one of the hospitals treating the most COVID-19 patients in the area so we knew they were highly impacted by this pandemic and, secondly, they’re great partners of ours and we always like to support our partners whenever we can so it was great that I could partner with the Braves Foundation — which is our giving arm in Gwinnett as well.”
In addition to the meals truck introduced out to the hospital by the Braves, the staff additionally enlisted the assistance of Chick-fil-A to serve extra meals to hospital staff.
“Because of the size of the truck, we can only serve 500 meals off this,” English stated. “We were able to get our great partner, Chick-fil-A, to chip in an additional 300 meals so we could serve everybody in need today. It’s important for the Stripers, during this pandemic, we wanted to positively impact our community as much as we could and this was one of the ways that we could.”
The lunches will not be the one step the Stripers have taken to assist the group throughout the pandemic. English stated the staff can also be making a $10,000 donation to the Gwinnett Cares effort, which is about as much as assist with quite a lot of group wants.
Northside officers stated they have been happy to see the Braves and Stripers swing by the hospital and present help for the hospital’s employees throughout the pandemic.
“The outpouring of support from our community and our partners has been amazing, and this one was especially delicious,” Northside Hospital Gwinnett Manager of Patient Relations Allison Hamlet stated. “It means more to our staff than words can ever express. Thank you.”