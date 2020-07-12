Atlanta artist Chavis Flagg won’t be stopped from making music during the coronavirus pandemic

Flagg’s impromptu performances aboard a Onewheel electric skateboard have helped double the 24-year-old musician’s social media following over the past fourteen days and earn him some cash during a period when live venues have closed around the city, he told CNN.
On Saturday, from about 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, Flagg earned roughly $300 in tips from people stopping to thank him for his music and to request songs. Since he started playing along the Beltline roughly fourteen days ago, he is performed music by Prince, Jimmy Hendrix and Pop Smoke. Flagg’s equipment carries a small amplifier and two JBL speakers attached to the Onewheel.
“That’s what people really enjoy about it; a guy can be walking his dog and be with his girlfriend, and this guy comes up with an electric guitar on a Onewheel and play their favorite love song by John Legend,” Flagg said.
Phase 1 includes an order for residents to stay home except for important trips. The city was in Phase 2 of reopening. Last week, Bottoms mandated people within the city limits wear a face covering. Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in a single day, the state’s department of public heath said Friday.
Flagg hope’s his performances help alleviate a few of the stress the city is under.
“It was a little bit depressing, seeing people walking around with their heads down during the pandemic. It’s such a joy to be able pull up to somebody and they have no expectation for this to happen. To see their face light up, it brings me joy and I can see why it brings joy to others,” Flagg said.