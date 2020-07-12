Atlanta artist Chavis Flagg won’t be stopped from making music during the coronavirus pandemic

Flagg’s impromptu performances aboard a Onewheel electric skateboard have helped double the 24-year-old musician’s social media following over the past fourteen days and earn him some cash during a period when live venues have closed around the city, he told CNN.

On Saturday, from about 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, Flagg earned roughly $300 in tips from people stopping to thank him for his music and to request songs. Since he started playing along the Beltline roughly fourteen days ago, he is performed music by Prince, Jimmy Hendrix and Pop Smoke. Flagg’s equipment carries a small amplifier and two JBL speakers attached to the Onewheel.

Videos of Flagg have circulated around TikTok, Instagram and Twitter , collecting millions of views. The attention has gotten so intense on the trail, Flagg created a shirt together with his Cash App and social networking profile names.

“That’s what people really enjoy about it; a guy can be walking his dog and be with his girlfriend, and this guy comes up with an electric guitar on a Onewheel and play their favorite love song by John Legend,” Flagg said.