Atibuni reveals promise for Onduparaka FC after snubbing Dove All-Stars

The star was the 3rd finalizing validated by the Arua club and he intends to provide for the Premier League side

New Onduparaka FC finalizing Kennedy Atibuni has actually guaranteed fans he is going to work really tough and guarantee they get excellent outcomes.

Atibuni was checked in a three-year offer and has actually provided an example of his deadly collaboration with the previous Onduparaka star Muhamad Shaban as the reason that his arrival is set to yield more objectives and helps.

“I promise the fans to give my all when I am given the chance to play,” Atibuni informed Football256.

” I like scoring objectives. My video game has to do with assaulting and I constantly want to develop possibilities. Therefore, I promise more objectives and helps.

“For example, throughout the Arua district Post Primary video games in 2014 where [Muhamad] Shaban won the Golden Boot, I offered him with 10 helps as he emerged leading scorer with 16 objectives.

“During the Copa Coca Cola games in 2014 where he was voted Most Valuable Player with eight goals, I assisted him with three.”

At Diamond Stars, Atibuni scored 23 objectives and offered 11 helps when he included in 45 video games in a three-year stint at the club.

Last season, he had 4 objectives and was the captain of Diamond Stars who battled and made it through as they completed ninth in the Nyagak Group.

The star released his profession 7 years earlier as he played …