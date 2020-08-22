

Price: $33.99

(as of Aug 22,2020 15:12:25 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Network Support

SMS / GPRS

SMS / GPRS

GSM / GPRS / SMS

GSM / GPRS / SMS

Real Time Tracking

✓

✓

✓

✓

Alarm Function

✓

✓

✓

✓

Remote Control

✓

None

None

✓

Micphone

Support (included)

Support (included)

Support (included)

Support (included)

ATian GPS SMS Tracker TK103B with Remote Control Free PC Version Software Google Maps Link Real Time Tracking



Car Tracker TK103B, Realtime, Remote Control, Personnel Management



ATian GPS tracker is one of the leaders in consumer and enterprise GPS tracking gear

With built-in GSM,GPS antenna. It works based on GSM/GPRS network and GPS satrllites.

It set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring, surveillance, emergency alarms and management in its entirety.

It is the same size as the palm. Compact,elegant appearance and portable is one of the reasons for its popularity.

Used widely for person, vehicle and other moving objects tracking.

FEATURES:



Smart,light and portable,suitable for all the car，vans,trucks and bikes and etc.

Safety and convenience, by (running on a personal computer) remote control software can cut off the vehicle oil and the circuitalso can be connections the original vehicle are vibration sensors and automotive door control switch.

Global positioning.

Real-time monitoring.

Vehicle locating.

Timing tracking.

Cutting off power and vehicle oli by remote control.

Widely used in Vehicle rental / Fleet management, etc.

Remote Setting Configure / Control



Based on the GSM / GPRS network and GPS satellite positioning system.

Tracking and monitor remote target by SMS or internet.

Real Time GPS Vahicle Tracker.

If it suddenly loses GPS location it will automatically text you its last known location. It w

ill text you if it goes above a certain speed, outside a set radius, moves at all, or approaches a particular address.

WHAT YOU CONCERNED ABOUT



1pc * GPS TRACKER GPS103B

1pc * GPS & GSM Antenna 3 meters long

1pc * Plug 10 pin Harness

1pc * Remote control

1pc * microphone

1pc * relay

1pc * CD & User Manuals (English)

The package not include sim card,customers should use sim card from their own country.

GPS TK103B is not waterproof ，so stay away from the rain.

GPS SMS GPRS tracker TK103B quad band Free PC version software

Remote control arm/disarm the tracker

Real time tracking Quadband GSM frequency

Google maps link Free PC software

Original gps from factory.3 years warranty