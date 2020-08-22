Price: $33.99
Product Description
Network Support
SMS / GPRS
SMS / GPRS
GSM / GPRS / SMS
GSM / GPRS / SMS
Real Time Tracking
✓
✓
✓
✓
Alarm Function
✓
✓
✓
✓
Remote Control
✓
None
None
✓
Micphone
Support (included)
Support (included)
Support (included)
Support (included)
ATian GPS SMS Tracker TK103B with Remote Control Free PC Version Software Google Maps Link Real Time Tracking
Car Tracker TK103B, Realtime, Remote Control, Personnel Management
ATian GPS tracker is one of the leaders in consumer and enterprise GPS tracking gear
With built-in GSM,GPS antenna. It works based on GSM/GPRS network and GPS satrllites.
It set multiple functions of security, tracking, monitoring, surveillance, emergency alarms and management in its entirety.
It is the same size as the palm. Compact,elegant appearance and portable is one of the reasons for its popularity.
Used widely for person, vehicle and other moving objects tracking.
FEATURES:
Smart,light and portable,suitable for all the car，vans,trucks and bikes and etc.
Safety and convenience, by (running on a personal computer) remote control software can cut off the vehicle oil and the circuitalso can be connections the original vehicle are vibration sensors and automotive door control switch.
Global positioning.
Real-time monitoring.
Vehicle locating.
Timing tracking.
Cutting off power and vehicle oli by remote control.
Widely used in Vehicle rental / Fleet management, etc.
Remote Setting Configure / Control
Based on the GSM / GPRS network and GPS satellite positioning system.
Tracking and monitor remote target by SMS or internet.
Real Time GPS Vahicle Tracker.
If it suddenly loses GPS location it will automatically text you its last known location. It w
ill text you if it goes above a certain speed, outside a set radius, moves at all, or approaches a particular address.
WHAT YOU CONCERNED ABOUT
1pc * GPS TRACKER GPS103B
1pc * GPS & GSM Antenna 3 meters long
1pc * Plug 10 pin Harness
1pc * Remote control
1pc * microphone
1pc * relay
1pc * CD & User Manuals (English)
The package not include sim card,customers should use sim card from their own country.
GPS TK103B is not waterproof ，so stay away from the rain.
GPS SMS GPRS tracker TK103B quad band Free PC version software
Remote control arm/disarm the tracker
Real time tracking Quadband GSM frequency
Google maps link Free PC software
Original gps from factory.3 years warranty