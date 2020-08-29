Athletics To Acquire Tommy La Stella For Franklin Barreto

The Athletics have actually gotten infielder Tommy La Stella from the division-rival Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Fellow infielder Franklin Barreto is headed to the Angels, per Rosenthal.

Now 31 years of ages, La Stella was a capable part-time gamer with the Braves and Cubs from 2014-18, however he has actually discovered another equipment because signing up with the Angels prior to last season. Going back to 2019, La Stella has actually slashed.289/.353/.483 (125 wRC+) with 20 crowning achievement and as numerous strolls as strikeouts (35 ). La Stella even made his very first All-Star nod a season earlier, though he was not able to play in the video game after suffering a fractured tibia.

To his credit, La Stella has actually returned strong from his injury this year. He might quickly become theNo 1 choice at 2nd base for a competing Oakland club that has actually depended on Tony Kemp to deal with the position up until now.

Although La Stella was excellent as an Angel, they’re well out of contention, and he’s a pending totally free representative. As such, it made good sense for the club to carry on from La Stella and handle the 24-year-old Barreto, a previous leading possibility who didn’t get constant playing in Oakland.

Originally gotten from the Blue Jays as part of the 2 groups’ Josh Donaldson trade prior to 2015, Barreto batted a woeful.180/.210/.360 with 9 homers in 219 plate looks as …