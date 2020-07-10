Athletics’ Matt Chapman on having no fans in stadium: ‘It just plays to our advantge’

TIGERS’ RON GARDENHIRE ADMITS DIFFICULTY WEARING MASK IN HEAT, MIGHT AFFECT COMMUNICATION

“I think other teams coming in and seeing no fans and a big huge empty stadium and it might be a little cold at night, it just plays to our advantage. We’re used to playing there. We’re used to playing in front of however big or small a crowd is,” Chapman said.

The third baseman wasn’t exactly wrong.

Oakland had 1,662,211 fans come to the ballpark last season inspite of the team going 97-65 and making the playoffs — and averaged just about 20,500 fans per game. Both statistics were among the lowest in Major League Baseball.

Chapman has emerged as one of the best players in the game. He’s finished in the very best 10 in American League MVP voting the last two seasons.

Last year, he earned his first trip to the All-Star Game. He hit .249 with a .848 OPS and a career-high 36 home runs.

Oakland is probably to be one of the top contenders for the World Series through the pandemic-shortened season.