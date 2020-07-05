Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos sends Real closer to title

Sergio Ramos has scored his last 22 penalties for Real Madrid and Spain – including three since football restarted

Sergio Ramos scored the only real goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ramos slammed home a penalty – just like he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a determination given by VAR.

He has scored five goals in seven matches – all wins – since the restart.

Defending champions Barcelona visit Villarreal at 21:00 BST looking to bring the gap back to four points.

Real Madrid’s win over Athletic Bilbao was a game of few goalscoring chances, with Thibaut Courtois making only 1 save.

Courtois became the initial goalkeeper to keep 17 clean sheets for Real in a single La Liga season since Francisco Buyo in 1994/95.

Zinedine Zidane’s side only need to win three of these remaining four games to secure another La Liga title since 2012.