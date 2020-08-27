Athletes across US sports take a stand, as games are called off in solidarity with Bucks’ boycott

Within hours, three WNBA, five Major League Soccer and three Major League Baseball games were called off as athletes acted in solidarity with the Bucks’ players.

The Bucks game against the Orlando Magic was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Disney World in Orlando. The Bucks did not emerge from their locker room before the scheduled tip.

Several NBA players were asked about the possible boycott over the last 24 hours. Many said it was being discussed. Strikes are banned under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement , which means the Bucks players broke their own contract in order to protest racial injustice and police violence. In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks players’ said they are “calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. “ “The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings,” they said in a statement. “Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.” They called on the Wisconsin Legislature to “reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability,…

