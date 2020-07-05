Ath Bilbao 0 – 1 R Madrid

Sergio Ramos’s second-half penalty saw Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at San Mames as Zinedine Zidane’s side remained in control of the La Liga title race.

The Real captain stepped up to convert from the location with just seventeen minutes to follow the referee, who had initially maybe not pointed for a penalty, went to the television monitor on the touchline to judge that Marcelo was fouled.

Remarkably, that’s Ramos’s 10th goal of the season and his fifth in just seven games since La Liga returned to action in June. It gives Real a sizeable seven-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the table before their rivals’ tough-looking visit to Villarreal on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, this narrow defeat sees Bilbao stay eighth in the dining table, two points behind city rivals Real Sociedad in the race for the ultimate Europa League spot with now just four games left to play for Gaizka Garitano’s team.

