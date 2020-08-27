Atascocita man electrocuted while preparing for Hurricane Laura

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK)– A man is dead after he was electrocuted while attempting to prepare for Hurricane Laura, deputies stated.

Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 workplace reacted to reports of an electrocution in the 12700 block of Grand Teton Trail around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies stated a 62-year-old man chose to cut some trees near his house in preparation for the hurricane, however while he was on his ladder, deputies stated he nicked a wire with his chainsaw.

The man passed away right away, deputies stated.

Officials alerted Houstonians to let the specialists look after any tree clippings near wires, particularly while it’s windy exterior.

