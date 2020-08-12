Atalanta: The club that wants to ‘bring a smile’ back to ‘damaged’ city

Lombardy, the area in the north of the nation, ended up being the center of the coronavius break out inFebruary According to CNN, there have actually been 96,519 cases and 16,824 deaths.

Daniele Filisetti, a previous Atalanta gamer who had to utilize an oxygen mask for 15 days after capturing coronavirus, explained the scenario in Bergamo as a “slaughter.”

“We realized something was happening, but we didn’t immediately realize how terrible it was,” he informed COPA90’s MartinoSimcik “Because I was here [in Bergamo], even when we had actually simply begun remaining at house, you would hear the ambulances every minute and ask yourself what the heck is occurring. You understood something existed, however the size of that thing, it took us a while to understand it.”

Football returned in Italy in June with Gasperini informing fans the club wanted to “bring a smile to faces in a city that has been so damaged”– and now the club is 3 video games from winning the Champions League in its very first getaway in Europe’s most distinguished cup competitors, something no other club has actually attained. History might be theirs.