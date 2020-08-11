Atalanta desperate to prove they belong among the best in the Champions League

The Italian side are figured out to continue their fairy tale run in the competitors and program they can match with the most significant clubs

Atalanta have an obligation “not to disappoint” when they face Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Gian Piero Gasperini states.

The Serie A side are the last Italian group left in the Champions League in what is their very first look in Europe’s leading competitors.

Gasperini’s males have actually ended up being distinguished as one of Italy and Europe’s most amusing groups: they scored 98 times in Serie A this season and have actually balanced 2 objectives for and 2 versus per Champions League match.

The Bergamo area was struck especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and Gasperini believes Atalanta owe it to themselves and their advocates in your home to stick to their concepts in the quarter-final.

“We know very well the anticipation around this match, given the passion and love around Bergamo for Atalanta,” he stated.

“This year, there is a lot more inspiration offered all that has actually occurred. It’s a football match however we have to represent our area in the best method possible.

“We show up in the best psychological condition. We’ve got some extremely crucial outcomes after the lockdown.

“We are evidence that even a group without a European heritage can do well and accomplish crucial objectives through playing, …