HUNDREDS ARRESTED IN HONG KONG AFTER CHINA IMPOSES NEW NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

Chinese state media Xinhua reported that the Cuban statement said the law was beneficial for Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, and guarantees that Hong Kong residents can exercise their freedom in a “safe environment.”

The law criminalizes anti-government movements, and is targeted at pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong who have pushed back against Beijing’s incursions on freedoms in the territory — which is allowed to be ruled on the principle of “one country, two systems.”

The law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

It also establishes a national security committee in Hong Kong under Beijing’s get a grip on and permits those accused of offenses to be sent to the mainland for trial. Those who are perhaps not permanent residents of Hong Kong might be charged underneath the national security law aswell, according to Chinese state media.

POMPEO SAYS UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL HITS ‘NEW LOW’ WITH ANTI-US RESOLUTION ON RACE, POLICE

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that “Free Hong Kong was one of the world’s most stable, prosperous and dynamic cities. Now it’s just another communist-run city where its people will be subject to the party elites wins.”

But at the Human Rights Council, where a quantity of countries with poor human rights records sit, those in favor of the draconian measure outnumbered people who opposed it. The Council came under renewed scrutiny over its membership in 2010, when Venezuela was the type of with records of human rights abuse who took a seat.

The spectacle will be seen by the U.S. as further proof that it was directly to pull out of the Council in 2018. Then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in 2018 called it “a protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias.”

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to the report.