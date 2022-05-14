Violations of the law by the police have state support. Raffi Aslanyan, a lawyer, stated this today during a professional discussion in France Square, at the same time stating that as a result of the actions of the political opposition, there are many arrested people.

“Based on the presumption of innocence, we have no right to question anyone’s guilt, but at the same time no police officer is held accountable, let alone the assessments given to the actions,” he said.

Raffi Aslanyan added ․ “As far as I am aware, at the moment no police officer is in the area of ​​criminal prosecution. It is obvious from the videos available on the Internet that in many cases the actions of police officers contain features of a crime. At least there are sufficient grounds to initiate criminal cases, but the state apparatus and law enforcement do nothing. This forms a reasonable opinion that the police have the support of the state, and such actions are carried out as a result of assignments. And the assignor will not be held responsible. In such a case, talking about the values ​​of democracy is meaningless. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN