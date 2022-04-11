Home Armenia At the meeting with Arush Arushanyan it was suggested to create a... Armenia At the meeting with Arush Arushanyan it was suggested to create a council in Goris with the participation of the relatives of the killed servicemen | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail At the meeting with Arush Arushanyan it was suggested to create a council in Goris with the participation of the relatives of the killed servicemen | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “For example, what should Ali do to me? “I am not going so that it does not become a reason for provocation.” ... Armenia The case of robbing a tourist on Tigran Mets Avenue has been revealed Morning Armenia By the special order of Alen Simonyan, 2 representatives of the police system were awarded Morning Recent Posts Wuhan streets described as ‘eerie.’ See what they look like now “People”. Narek Nalbandyan, who bought Golden Palace, turns into a modern-day “oligarch” by... Bitcoin’s volatile ride: Cryptocurrency slumps in the wake of China mining crackdown Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’ Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms Most Popular A man who robbed a tourist on Tigran Mets Avenue was found on Nar-Dos... On the night of April 8, at 01:45, a 28-year-old foreigner who applied to the Erebuni Police Department reported that at 11:10 pm on... An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the death of the... The Investigation Department of the Arabkir Administrative District of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to find out... Azerbaijani claims about new incursions are false ․ No positional changes were registered... Artsakh Information Headquarters stated ․ "In response to various inquiries, we clarify that today, the interview of Sardarashen village mayor Hayk Hakobyan to 24news.am gave... Kazakh police confiscate 1,400 weapons and 35,000 pieces of ammunition stolen from citizens during... Kazakh authorities have confiscated 1,400 weapons from civilians stolen during a riot in January, said Sanjar Adilov, head of the Kazakh Interior Ministry's investigation... New Zealand has provided $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine New Zealand will provide $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview with local 1...