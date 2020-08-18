At the DNC 2020, Bill Clinton to excoriate Trump: ‘Chaos…storm center…shift the blame’

WASHINGTON — Bill Clinton will rip President Donald Trump’s handling of the job he once held on the second night Tuesday of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention.

Paraphrasing Harry Truman’s famous maxim that the buck stops with the presidency, Clinton will say Trump’s only consistent goal during his almost four years in office is trying to blame others for his own mistakes.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos,” Clinton will say, according to an excerpt released by organizers. “Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Clinton will, by contrast, hail Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be “a go-to-work president.”

“A down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy. A man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate, not distract; unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden,” Clinton will say.

Clinton is one of three former presidents speaking at the convention, along with Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter, drawing a contrast with Trump. Republicans’ only two living presidents at the time, George H.W. and George W. Bush, stayed away from Trump’s 2016 convention, and the younger Bush’s relationship with Trump seems to have only deteriorated since.

“Joe has the experience, character, and…