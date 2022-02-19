According to Aravot.am, on February 18, at 04:45, the officers of the RA Police Metro Security Unit submitted a report that at 04:15 on the same day, two unknown persons broke into the platform of “Garegin Nzhdeh” Metro station – trains They were prevented from painting by the officers of the Metro Security Squad, and they were taken to the department on suspicion of attempting to intentionally damage the property.
It turned out that the latter are Russian citizens, V. Vasilev (Samara) and N. Volchenkov (St. Petersburg). Both gave a confessional explanation.
Materials are being prepared.
Prepared by Ashot HAKOBYAN
