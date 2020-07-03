At least two dead, dozens injured as explosion rocks Turkish fireworks factory

The ongoing outbursts were hindering efforts for firefighter teams to regulate the blaze.

Smoke billows from a fire following an explosion at a fireworks factory away from town of Hendek, Sakarya province, northwestern Turkey, Friday July 3, 2020.
Footage of the eruptions – which resonated miles away – showed a thick plume of smoke billowing in the sky above the factory, punctured by repeated sparks cracking the air.

The cause of the explosions remains under investigation, but as per the BBC, the incident has been described by officials as an “industrial accident.”

