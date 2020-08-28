At least seven MLB games called off over protests to Jacob Blake shooting

On Thursday, Major League Baseball players across the league continued to protest racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by police. They did so by choosing not to play seven games on Thursday’s schedule.

Those games are:

The Athletics, who were first to opt not to play on Thursday, released the following statement:

Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives for far too long. We have a responsibility to use our platform, to lend our voices for those who are not being heard.

We need to continue having the uncomfortable conversations and work towards being a unified force for change.

These conversations will push the boundaries and enable us to come through on the other side with impactful results.

All too often we hear about the plight of our fellow man and fail to act. It is long past due that these communities are being heard, seen, understood and supported.

We will not take the field tonight to help raise awareness for these social issues, not just tonight, but for our collective future. This is the first step in our relentless pursuit for meaningful change.