A Taliban car-bomb assault concentrating on an intelligence base in eastern Afghanistan killed at least seven folks and wounded dozens on May 18, RFE/RL stories.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor in eastern Ghazni Province, mentioned a suicide bomber used a stolen army Humvee full of explosives and detonated it close to the doorway to the bottom.

The Taliban claimed accountability for the assault, saying the incident killed or wounded “tens” of particular forces.

Noori mentioned seven folks had been killed and at least 40 others had been wounded.

Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, the council chief for the province, confirmed the casualties.

Another official in the Ghazni Province administration, Wahidullah Jumazada, mentioned the assault focused a unit of the National Directorate of Security in Ghazni metropolis.

“Most of the victims are intelligence personnel,” he added.

The assault comes a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, reached an influence-sharing settlement ending a months-lengthy political feud following disputed elections in September 2019.