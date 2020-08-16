At least seven dead after gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel By Reuters





By Abdi Sheikh

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Militants stormed a high-end beach hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday, eliminating at least seven individuals and injuring more than 20 as they detonated a vehicle bomb then opened fire with attack rifles in the most recent attack in the Somali capital.

Islamist insurgent group al Shabaab stated it lagged the attack on the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, which its gunmen fought security forces who hurried to the scene.

At about midnight, state news firm SONNA stated the operation was over which 205 individuals had actually been saved, “including ministers, lawmakers and civilians,” pointing out Farhan Qarole, a security forces leader at thehotel

“All the four militants armed with AK-47 were shot dead. They were aboard the car bomb, they got off … and the four militants went in the hotel to fight,” SONNA stated, including that complete information of casualties will be provided later on.

The hotel is owned by Abdullahi Mohamed Nor, a legislator and previous financing minister, and is often visited by lots of federal government authorities and members of the Somali diaspora.

“There were officials of (President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s) government inside the hotel when we attacked,” stated a declaration broadcast on al Shabaab’s Radio Andalus.

The attack follows an uprising …