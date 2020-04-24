At least 840 sailors on USS Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus

Thursday, the Navy announced that at least 840 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19. They also said that the numbers might rise as some results are yet to arrive.

All the 5,000 members of the Nimitz class have been tested. 88 sailors have reportedly recovered. There has been one death to date.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier rose into fame after its former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier issued a plea for help for his crew. The issue came into public light and he was relieved of his command.

Military.com recently reported that at least 26 Navy ships and 14 other ships have sick people aboard showing symptoms for the novel coronavirus.

