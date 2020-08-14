At least 50 Belarus riot police drop shields and are embraced by anti-government protesters – CNN team in Minsk

Belarus authorities state long time President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.1% of the vote, in a survey which numerous think was rigged.
A crowd approximated by CNN’s team in Minsk to be 10s of countless individuals marched through the capital on Friday in revolt versus the strongman leader Lukashenko, who has actually ruled the nation for 26 years.
Protests have actually flared throughout Belarus today, in some cases emerging into violence, with some protesters declaring they have actually been beaten and embarrassed by security services.
Officials in Belarus state 6,700 individuals have actually been apprehended and at least someone has actually been eliminated in the violent after-effects of the election, which independent observers have actually slammed as neither totally free nor reasonable.
Authorities have actually now launched more than 2,000 individuals apprehended in the middle of the continuous demonstrations, according to a Friday declaration from the interior ministry.