At least 50 Belarus riot police drop shields and are embraced by anti-government protesters – CNN team in Minsk

The scene unfolded in front of numerous federal government structures in the of the capital. Protesters likewise screamed, “Sveta — President,” describing opposition political leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who states she won the bulk in Sunday’s extremely objected to governmental election. (*50 *).

Belarus authorities state long time President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.1% of the vote, in a survey which numerous think was rigged.

A crowd approximated by CNN’s team in Minsk to be 10s of countless individuals marched through the capital on Friday in revolt versus the strongman leader Lukashenko, who has actually ruled the nation for 26 years.

Protests have actually flared throughout Belarus today, in some cases emerging into violence, with some protesters declaring they have actually been beaten and embarrassed by security services.