At least 5 people wounded in San Antonio flea market shooting

At least 5 people were wounded throughout a shooting at a San Antonio, Texas, flea market on Sunday, according to cops.

One of the 5 is seriously hurt,The Associated Press reported

Police Chief William McManus stated shooting emerged about 11:30 a.m. at Mission Market throughout a disagreement on the ground, according to the newswire.

“This is the result of some type of argument/ I don’t know if the argument was between gang members or just people who knew each other or didn’t know each other,” McManus stated.

The chief stated a guard likewise opened fire, however it was not understood if the guard is amongst the 5 people wounded, the AP reported.

The supervisor of the flea market, Al Ramon, informed the newswire the argument did not include any market workers.

“It was between a vendor and buyer, or two vendors, we don’t know exactly,” Ramon stated, according to the AP.

McManus stated 2 weapons were recuperated at the scene however the variety of gunshots fired was not instantly understood, the AP reported.