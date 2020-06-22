At least 40 killed in weekend of gun violence across the US

A wave of deadly shootings rocked a few major U.S. cities this weekend in two days of bloodshed which saw at least 40 people killed.

Fourteen people, including five young ones, were killed as significantly more than 100 individuals were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend that produced the city’s highest number of shooting victims in an individual weekend this season.

In New York City shootings are up 360 per cent out of this time a year ago – with 55 incidents compared to 12 in 2019 and more than 70 victims in past week, NBC reports.

And gunfire has also erupted in epicenters of the Black Lives Matter protests; in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed; in Seattle, in which a ‘cop free’ occupied zone has been barricaded; and in Charlotte where two people were killed at a Juneteenth block party.

In California a guy and woman were killed and a security guard was wounded in an exchange of gunfire after the two were asked to leave a Riverside nightclub early Monday, police said.

And in Phoenix, Arizona, police say a teenage boy is in custody after fatally shooting still another teen.

At least 40 people – including a three-year-old boy in Chicago – were shot dead in these US cities over the past two days, with more fighting for their lives in hospital.

The harrowing killings come at a moment of reckoning for American policing, with growing calls to defund the service amid ugly clashes with cops.

But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that calls for defunding would result in ‘getting rid’ of younger, more diverse officers. She told The New York Times: ‘Most of our diversity lies in the junior officers.’

Among the victims was 3-year-old Mekhi James, left, who police said was fatally shot Saturday as the boy was in an automobile with his father in the south Austin neighborhood. Amaria Jones, 13, right, was killed each time a stray bullet hit her as she watched television

Police said Mekhi’s 27-year-old father was the intended target when someone fired shots at the vehicle, but he’s not cooperating with detectives

Lightfoot added: ‘Which means you’re eliminating one of the few tools that the city must create middle-class incomes for black and brown folks. Nobody covers that in the discussion to defund the police.

‘I’m not saying that there isn’t grounds to be angry at the police. There is. But once we force them to reckon with issues that are beyond their training, we’re setting the police up for failure.’

The aunt of one teen victim in Chicago said: ‘I’m sad and hurt. I feel powerless, and I feel there should be more police on the street.’

And critics of the movement, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, have said it’s left cities ‘wide open for criminals’. He tweeted: ”Ask them about the Chicago crime rate.’

Republican Ted Cruz said: ‘It is beyond comprehension that Democrats’ response to this trend should be to reduce police protection.’

But Thomas Abt, a researcher and senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice, told NBC: ‘It’s a weak argument to carry up anyone day or weekend for example of some broader point. It’s safer to compare longer periods of time against three- or five-year averages.’

CHICAGO

In Chicago at least 14 individuals were killed after 104 were shot throughout a burst of disorder.

The gun violence marked the most shootings over one weekend this year, The Chicago Sun Times reports.

Four of the victims who died were young ones, according to CBS Chicago, including a three-year-old boy Mekhi James who had been reportedly struck by gunfire from a blue Honda while with his father.

Police said the child’s 27-year-old father was the intended target when someone fired shots at the vehicle, but he’s not cooperating with detectives. Community leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for just about any information in the boy’s killing.

Amaria Jones, 13, was killed each time a stray bullet hit her as she watched tv.

Police Supt. David Brown said: ‘I put myself in that house, holding that little girl as she struggles to breathe. I put myself in that hospital, clutching that baby with a bullet hole.

‘Tears are natural reactions to these tragic stories of violence, but we must do significantly more than just cry.

‘Bullets don’t just tear apart the things they strike. Bullets also tear apart families. Bullets destroy neighborhoods and they ruin any sense of safety in a residential area.’

Amaria’s aunt, Takemia Jones, said: ‘I’m sad and hurt. I feel powerless, and I feel there ought to be more police on the street.’

The violence comes not quite a month after Chicago had its deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 as nine individuals were killed and another 27 wounded in shootings.

NEW YORK CITY

New York also saw a bloody weekend with a one-fatality-per-hour death rate on Saturday when 24 individuals were killed, in accordance with the NYPD’s breakdown.

It included a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the neck at point blank range while crouching down to wash his car.

Unnerving footage shows the killer calmly approaching his victim before squeezing the trigger twice within minutes.

The shooting happened on 334 Milford Street at around 11am Saturday morning in Brooklyn’s 75th precinct.

NEW YORK: A shooting happened on 334 Milford Street at around 11am Saturday morning in Brooklyn’s 75th precinct

Addressing the violence Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday: ‘We’re not heading back to the bad past when there clearly was so much violence in this city. Nor are we heading back to the bad past where policing was done the wrong way.’

The mayor pledged more officers will soon be on the ground in high risk areas.

He added: ‘We’re going to do whatever it takes to fight gun violence. But we’re doing to do it in a means that emphasizes fairness.’

MINNEAPOLIS

Brutal violence once more flared up in Minneapolis, the Minnesota city where Mr Floyd was killed last month, during a shooting in the early hours of Sunday, although there’s absolutely no suggestion it absolutely was linked to the BLM movement.

The shooting in a popular Minneapolis nightlife area early Sunday left one man dead and 11 people wounded in a chaotic scene that sent people ducking into restaurants and other companies for cover.

Gunfire broke out shortly after midnight in the city’s stylish Uptown neighbor hood, a nightlife hub with bars, restaurants and retail including Apple and Fjallraven stores.

Grim photos showed bodies sprawled on the floor, a store window shattered and blood splattered on the pavement.

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted: ‘It breaks my heart to see still another senseless act of violence in Minneapolis.

‘Our city has been through so much, and we must promote peace by putting a finish to gun violence.’

MINNEAPOLIS: Photographs posted to social networking showed windows at the Landmark’s Uptown Theater and still another storefront shot out. One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police said early Sunday

A police officer, far right, investigates the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis as a person stands nearby Sunday

Photographs posted to social media show windows at the Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out. Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene.

Police responded to at least two other shootings in south Minneapolis in the hour before the Uptown violence erupted. The Star Tribune reported that certain was a guy who may have shot himself near the site where Floyd died.

Another was a nonfatal double shooting. Police spokesman John Elder said that angry crowds at both scenes impeded officers.

Police later said a 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in north Minneapolis on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 8pm and found the victim with no pulse. First responders could actually revive the teen, but he died after being taken to North Memorial Hospital.

KARE-TV reports police spokesman John Elder says there was friends of people driving around when the vehicle was hit by gunfire and the victim was struck.

Others in the car dumped the victim from the vehicle and drove away, Elder said. Investigators remain working to determine where the shooting actually happened.

Police vehicles block the road after a shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday evening

One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday

SEATTLE

Seattle, which has also emerged as a hotbed for anti-police anger also grieved one death – a 19-year-old boy.

A double shooting on Saturday inside the CHAZ killed the teenager and left still another critically injured.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), also called the Capitol Hill Organized protest (CHOP) has spiralled towards anarchy after demonstrators, which include many associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, denied police entry to the ring.

Seattle Police Department said its officers ‘were met with a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims’.

Two more shootings inside the zone were being investigated by the Seattle Police Department Monday morning.

One shooting happened late Sunday night.

As with a 2:30 a.m. shooting in the same park Saturday that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old man critically injured, responding police and emergency medics staged at the edge of the protest zone before going in, police said.

And again, volunteer medics inside the zone brought the victim to the hospital in an exclusive car as opposed to wait for the police and fire departments.

CHAZ residents are seen gathering in Cal Anderson Park, Seattle, following the shooting

The 17-year-old was treated and released and declined to speak with detectives, the department said.

In a statement Sunday night about the first shooting, Mayor Jenny Durkan noted that thousands continue steadily to gather on Capitol Hill. Peacefulness prevails during the day, but at night the atmosphere changes, she said.

‘It is the City’s responsibility to maintain the safety in these circumstances in all parts of Seattle, including the more dangerous conditions on Capitol Hill in the evenings,’ Durkan said. She said the city will continue to make changes on Capitol Hill in partnership with community organizations, business and residents.

‘I believe together we can develop a Capitol Hill environment that enables for peaceful demonstrations,’ she said.

SEATTLE: Police are seen responding after a shooting in the CHAZ in early stages Saturday. Cops say these were met with a large hostile group while they tried to get evidence

CHARLOTTE

Two people were shot dead and 12 the others wounded at Juneteenth festivities in North Carolina Sunday night.

Kelly Miller, 29, was fatally wounded in the middle of the street. Police have said Miller was pronounced dead at the scene while 28-year-old Christopher Antonio Gleaton was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Five of those injured were hit by cars while running from the gunfire, which scattered the large crowds around midnight at an ‘impromptu block party’ in Charlotte.

Police say multiple gunmen fired more than 100 bullets right into a crowd of 400.

At least six of the 12 people hospitalized have life threatening injuries, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Police said there clearly was evidence of multiple shooters, but no-one was in custody as of Monday morning

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, an additional victim died later at the hospital

Cops say they arrived on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte to find hundreds of people in the street. They described the incident as a ‘mass casualty’ and a ‘very, very chaotic scene’.

In a statement police said: ‘We’re talking about 400 people in one spot, not one witness, not one.’

Police say they were first called to reports of a pedestrian hit with a car.

As over a dozen emergency services swooped on the scene, a few shots were fired, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said.

Jennings said there clearly was evidence of multiple shooters, but no-one was in custody as of Monday morning.

The five people were hit by vehicles while running away and were taken up to hospital along side the other seven injured.

CHARLOTTE: In North Carolina’s biggest city, an impromptu block party spiralled in to chaos when multiple shooters opened fire, killing two and leaving seven injured

Cops attained the scene on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte to get hundreds of people in the street

Police said in a statement: ‘Preliminary information gathered all through the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots in to the crowd who had been gathered in the area.’

Shocking video from a witness shows party-goers running down the street after hearing gunfire.

As a police vehicle races to the scene with sirens blaring, a burst of pops ring out.

Screaming, the crowd sprints down the street while the gunfire persists. The witness dives into his car and says ‘crazy’.

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA

A man and woman were killed and a security guard was wounded in an exchange of gunfire after the two were asked to leave a Southern California nightclub early Monday, police said.

The shooting occurred soon after midnight at a nightspot called El Calentano in Riverside. The preliminary investigation found that club security asked the man and woman to leave and escorted them out to a car, Riverside police Officer Ryan J. Railsback said.

The man got a gun, drove to the front of the nightclub and began shooting at the guards, he said. One guard was hit but came back fire and struck the man and woman in the car.

The vehicle sped out of the parking lot and crashed right into a business across the street. Paramedics pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene.

The wounded security guard was taken to a hospital and was anticipated to survive, Railsback said. The names of those involved were not straight away released.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA

Phoenix police say a teenage boy is in custody after fatally shooting another teen.

Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday night at a condo on the city’s northwest side. According to officers, a 16-year-old boy was handling a firearm when it discharged.

The girl, also 16, was wounded.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have not said what charges the teen could face and who owned the gun.

The victim’s name is not released. It was not straight away known how she and the suspect were connected.