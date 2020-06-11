At least 35 people dead as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia | World news

At least 35 people have died after a boat carrying lots of people sank last week off the coast of Tunisia, according to local officials.

According to an initial reconstruction of events, the boat, carrying 53 people mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, had left the Tunisian coast from the town of Sfax, aiming to reach Italy. The shipwreck occurred between 4 and 5 June off the Kerkennah Islands, said investigators and authorities were alerted on 9 June by fishermen who first spotted the floating bodies.

Officials in Sfax said the bodies of 22 women have been recovered, among whom was pregnant, out of an overall total of 35 found. At least three children, involving the ages of 3 and 4, also died. Tunisian authorities have launched a study.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, attempts to achieve the Italian coast from Tunisia increased by 150% in the initial four months of the season, compared with the exact same period in 2019. More than 80 people wanting to reach Europe died in July 2019 after their boat capsized off the port town of Zarzis.

The UNHCR Tunisia representative, Hanan Hamdan, said she was “concerned concerning this new trend in departures. We have to provide people with meaningful alternatives that will prevent extreme choices in the search well for a better life.’’

Vincent Cochetel, the UNHCR’s special envoy for the main Mediterranean, mentioned he dreaded more might try to make crossing. “Fifty-three per cent of migrants and refugees lost their jobs during the Covid-19 restrictions in Tunisia. It is not clear how many will manage to get a job back or will face tougher competition with locals,” he mentioned. “Despair drives people to risk their lives and smugglers keep lying to them.”

Italy and Malta in April declared their own seaports “unsafe” due to the outbreak and shut their edges to migrant landings. Boats carrying political refugees and immigrants were still left adrift within European research and recovery (SAR) areas and a mystery number are thought to have perished at ocean of hunger, dehydration or even drowning.

At least three NGO rescue vessels have now summarized their operate the particular Mediterranean. On Tuesday night, the Mare Jonio, led from the Italian NGO Mediterranea, traveled the world toward in order to Libyan SAR zone. After two months, the particular Astral, instructed by the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, provides returned for the sea, even though the German SeaWatch3 is proceeding towards the Libyan coast following a three-month stop in the interface of Messina.

“War refugees and victims of torture are being left to die in silence or captured with the coordination of European governments and then tortured in Libyan detention camps. Mare Jonio is returning to its rightful place, where aid and humanity are needed,” said Alessandra Sciurba, the particular president associated with Mediterranea.

And as millions of people take to the particular streets in order to protest in opposition to police violence in the name of George Floyd, Sciurba added: “‘I can’t breathe’ is also the last call for help among those dying in the Mediterranean, condemned to death at the hands of criminal policies.”