At least 20 dead in Afghan prison raid claimed by IS, officials say – Panorama

At least 20 individuals have actually been eliminated in battling in between security forces and Islamic State shooters raiding an Afghan prison, officials stated Monday, after the jihadist group claimed the continuous attack.

Fighting was raving one day after shooters stormed the prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, AFP reported.

Nangarhar provincial medical facility spokesperson Zaher Adel informed AFP that 20 individuals had actually been eliminated up until now– consisting of security workers– while the guv’s spokesperson put the toll at 21.

The toll was anticipated to increase, Adel cautioned, as a number of the more than 40 injured individuals were in major condition.

The raid shattered the relative calm of a ceasefire in between the Taliban and Afghan federal government forces that began Friday to mark the Muslim vacation of Eid al-Adha

The 3- day truce ended Sunday, with Kabul hoping it might be extended.

The IS news outlet, Amaq, revealed that its fighters lagged the prison raid, according to the WEBSITE Intelligence Group.

About 700 detainees who got away throughout the raid have actually been re- detained, the Nangarhar guv’s spokesperson Attaullah Khogyani informed AFP.

Fighting was continuous as shooters stayed holed up inside and outside the prison, Khogyani stated.

Several armoured automobiles and ratings of security workers were released in the location, and shooting and surges …