At least 18 Miami-Dade County residents contract West Nile virus, health officials say

The news came as Florida has been experiencing a spike in the novel coronavirus. Both Miami-Dade and Broward County on Saturday reported their highest numbers yet.

The county was under a mosquito-borne-illness alert. The health department reported West Nile virus has been the key cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States. Doctors have warned there were no vaccines to avoid it or medications to deal with it.

Miami-Dade’s first two cases of West Nile virus in the current outbreak were detected in May. On June 11, health officials reported two more cases of the virus. On June 25, 10 more residents were confirmed to truly have the virus.

State coronavirus totals jumped Saturday to over 11,000 cases — a record considering that the pandemic began, bringing Florida’s caseload over 190,000.

Hospitalizations were up by 585 people and health officials said 14 percent of Floridians have already been infected with COVID-19. It was unclear if that number represented current infections or the sum total number of those individuals who have been infected over time, perhaps not accounting for folks who have recovered.

In addition, 18 more individuals died in Florida, because the death toll ticked up over 3,700 people.

