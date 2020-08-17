At least 18 arrested in Seattle after protest declared a riot

Police stated the march, which started in Seattle’s International District around 7 p.m., began quietly with about 100 protesters accompanied by cars following behind with the group, which was headed towards Seattle’s law enforcement officer union structure. Then “shortly after 10 p.m., someone in the crowd set off a large explosive and attempted to break out a police vehicle window,” authorities stated.

Protesters then started tossing rocks, bottles, and dynamites at officers, authorities stated. Video from CNN affiliate KIRO reveals what seems fireworks taking off near officers as authorities tried to distribute the crowd. Officers utilized pepper spray and blast balls to distribute the demonstrators, authorities stated. KIRO reported that the protest ended around 11:30 p.m.

At least 3 officers were hurt, some struck with dynamites and rocks, authorities stated. Seattle Fire Department reacted to deal with the hurt officers; one officer needed hospitalization.

Seattle authorities stated the examination is continuous and more info will be readily available later on.