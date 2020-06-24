At least 17 high school students test positive for coronavirus after a trip to Myrtle Beach

Robert Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner of the Belmont County Health Department, tells CNN that not exactly 100 students from the Ohio Valley traveled to the South Carolina town and came back the week-end of June 13. The trip wasn’t a school sanctioned event.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Belmont Health Department confirmed the 17 positive cases as well as two contact positives — individuals who were exposed to the students that went on the trip and tested positive. Sproul expects that number to increase as more individuals who continued the trip and the individuals these were exposed to get tested for the herpes virus.

“We’re worried our numbers are going to be creeping up,” that he said, adding none of the students have been hospitalized and each is quarantining in the home while health officials conduct contact tracing to identify where the students were and who these were with.

Before this spike in cases, Belmont County had reduced disease rates to zero, Sproul said, attributing the county’s then-success to residents taking state-imposed restrictions seriously.