At least 152 coronavirus cases linked to Michigan bar

The current cases that have been traced to Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub “includes 128 primary cases and 24 secondary cases,” Amanda Darche, a spokesperson for the Ingham Health Department, told CNN.

Secondary cases are individuals who were infected but failed to visit Harper’s.

The new estimated number of cases that stemmed from the bar is definitely an almost 50% jump from the 107 cases health officials had reported on Tuesday. Initially, 14 positive cases were reported. That number quickly changed.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday banned indoor service at bars through the duration of most of lower Michigan “following recent outbreaks tied to bars,” she said.