At least 152 coronavirus cases linked to Michigan bar

The current cases that have been traced to Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub “includes 128 primary cases and 24 secondary cases,” Amanda Darche, a spokesperson for the Ingham Health Department, told CNN.
Secondary cases are individuals who were infected but failed to visit Harper’s.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday banned indoor service at bars through the duration of most of lower Michigan “following recent outbreaks tied to bars,” she said.
Several states, including Texas and California, have ordered bars to close, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday warned of the specific dangers that bars pose throughout during the pandemic.
“Bars: really not good, really not good,” Fauci said at a hearing. “Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news. We really have got to stop that.”
Health officials have asked anyone who visited the establishment between June 12 and June 20 to self-quarantine.