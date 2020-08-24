At least 15 Peru partygoers test positive for Covid-19 following deadly stampede

New Zealand taped 8 brand-new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hr, 7 of which were in your area transferred, the nation’s leading health authorities revealed on Monday.

The overall variety of validated cases in New Zealand now stands at 1,332. No brand-new deaths were taped in the previous 24 hr, leaving the countrywide death toll at 22.

All 7 of the brand-new regional cases were connected to the existing cluster in Auckland, New Zealand’s Director General ofHealth Dr Ashley Bloomfield stated at a press conference. He included that a person imported case was likewise reported.

Bloomfield stated 4,589 coronavirus tests were performed on Sunday, bringing the overall variety of tests administered throughout the nation to 697,070. Nearly 100,000 tests have actually been performed in the previous week, according toBloomfield

(*15 *) choice: The brand-new cases come as New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to decide later on today on whether to extend coronavirus constraints in the nation, after they were reimposed on August 14 following the brand-new break out.